23.08.2022 11:40:00
The Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy With $100
After correcting more than 21% this year, the S&P 500 index has been on an upward trend over the last couple of months. It is now down just 13.2% for the year as of this writing. Yet, overvaluation concerns and supply chain challenges resulted in a steeper correction in electric vehicle (EV) stocks. As markets recover and supply chain constraints get resolved, EV stocks should bounce back.If you are looking to invest in EV stocks but think you don't have lots of funds to spare, here is some good news: You can invest in top EV stocks with as little as $100. Here are three such stocks to consider buying right now.Although Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) isn't the first name that comes to mind when we talk about EV companies, the iconic automaker has big ambitions in the EV space. By the end of 2023, Ford expects to produce 60,000 EVs monthly. The company targets producing 2 million EVs annually by late 2026. In 2021, Ford sold 3.9 million vehicles globally. So 2 million EVs mean that roughly half of Ford's sales could be electric by 2026. That kind of sales would make the company a leading player in the EV market.Continue reading
