+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 22:35:00

The Top Email Backup Software Named by SoftwareReviews Users for 2022

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Email Backup Data Quadrant, naming three providers as Gold Medalists.

Please visit: https://www.softwarereviews.com/ (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Email backup is a process that backs up the state and contents of email servers. This includes backing up mailboxes, rules, permissions, and containers, as well as restoring components, as required.

SoftwareReviews ranks software providers by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages user reviews across four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend. Providers with the highest scores are recognized as Gold Medalists for their category.

The 2022 Email Backup Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.
To learn more about email backup, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated resource.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedInTwitter, and Facebook.

Data Quadrant (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-top-email-backup-software--named-by-softwarereviews-users-for-2022-301554432.html

SOURCE SoftwareReviews

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch stabil, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. Mehrheitlich stärker präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen