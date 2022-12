The Top Energy Stocks to Buy With $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Energy prices have been on a rollercoaster ride since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Geopolitics, supply and demand, and OPEC are just some of the things pushing oil and natural gas prices up and down today, suggesting that caution is in order if you're looking to put any money, even just $100, into the sector.That's why TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) are two of the best options for investors with $100 available to put toward stock purchases right now.TotalEnergies is one of the world's largest integrated energy companies. That means that its business spans from oil drilling all the way through to the gas pump. This is notable because oil and gas production benefits from high energy prices, while downstream operations like refining tend to benefit when energy prices are low. It provides an inherent balance to the company's business that helps smooth out the ups and downs in the highly cyclical energy sector.Continue reading