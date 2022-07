The Top Fintech Stocks to Buy With $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Scalding-hot inflation and rising interest rates have sent the market tumbling, and Wall Street is playing it safe by selling new and exciting stocks in favor of the tried and true. But that can create opportunities for the bold and patient investor, and the financial technology, or fintech, space is ripe with prospects.You don't even need a ton of money to gain exposure to the long-term upside -- you can buy shares of these three potential rising stars for less than $100.Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to generate a credit score that potentially replaces Fair Isaac's FICO score and determines a borrower's worthiness. It uses that score to originate personal and auto loans and then refer those loans to one of the banks or credit unions in its referral network for a fee, which is how Upstart generates most of its revenue.Continue reading