The Top Growth Stocks to Buy With $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growth stocks have been on life support in recent months in the wake of soaring inflation, expectations of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and continuing concerns involving Russia and Ukraine. Financial technology (fintech) companies, which fall under the technology sector umbrella, have been particularly vulnerable, as investors carry on their transition to safer, less expensive assets in pursuit of protection from the highly turbulent stock market. As the war on cash -- which refers to the shift away from cash-based methods of payment in favor of digital payments -- gathers more momentum, many fintech companies are poised to benefit in the long run.Understanding the industry's upward trajectory, and also knowing that fintech stocks have been battered of late, investors should be eager to get their hands on some of these companies. Although it may not feel comfortable investing under current market conditions, buying stocks at today's levels could lead to big gains down the road.In this regard, let's look at two stocks within the fintech industry that may be worth your time and money at the moment. Oh, and they both trade for less than $100 a share.Continue reading