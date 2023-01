The Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy With $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: BAYR.Y) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) are elite healthcare companies with shares that trade for less than $100 and make excellent long-term investments because of their revenue and earnings growth, promising pipelines, and above-average dividends.Both companies performed better than the S&P 500 in 2022, which slipped more than 19.4%. Bayer was down 11.2% in 2022 and currently trades for about $15 a share while AstraZeneca was up 16.4% in 2022 and currently trades for around $70 a share. Both appear to be safe buys for 2023.Bayer is a huge German life science conglomerate. It employs nearly 100,000 people in 374 subsidiary companies across 83 countries in three divisions -- Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science. Continue reading