The Top High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy With $100

Big, fat dividend yields are wonderful, but yield can't be looked at in isolation. Which is why midstream companies like Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) are all worth examining today. Not only do they each possess impressive disbursement track records, but they also are all trading in the sub-$100 space.Enbridge, with a massive $80 billion market cap, hails from Canada but spans all of North America. It owns oil pipelines -- accounting for 58% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) -- natural gas pipelines (26%), a natural gas utility operation (12%), and renewable power assets (4%).The company's yield is a generous 6.2%, and the dividend has been increased annually for an impressive 27 years and counting. The payout, meanwhile, only eats up 65% of distributable cash flow, with the company noting that it generates 2 billion Canadian dollars ($1.48 billion) in cash flow above its business and dividend needs, providing ample downside protection for dividend investors worried about the safety of the payment.