The Top REIT Stocks to Buy With $100

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are fertile ground for income investors, especially those investors who are older and need to focus on income and capital preservation.Many of these companies follow a landlord/tenant model. REITs can contain office space, retail space, cellphone tower capacity, or even forests. To qualify as a REIT, these entities are required to distribute the great majority of their earnings as dividends, and in return, they pay limited federal taxes.Here are two top REITs for income investors who are considering this area.Continue reading