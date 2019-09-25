The Top Software Development Agencies In The United States, According To New Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftwareDevelopmentCompany.co, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with software developers, researched the top United States software developers who can build professional custom software solutions for businesses around the world.

The top software development companies in the U.S. include:

1. Active Bridge

Active Bridge is a full-stack development partner responsible for developing and maintaining websites, mobile applications and software systems. They provide dedicated programmers who have extensive experience in Ruby on Rails development across a variety of industries for in-house teams. Active Bridge's core technologies are Ruby on Rails, Angular.js, React.js, Ionic and Android/iOS.

2. Andolasoft

Andolasoft Inc. is the California based software and web development company operating at the forefront of technology for more than 10 years. Since their incorporation in the year 2009, they focus on IT consulting by providing services on various technologies like Ruby on Rails, PHP & CakePHP, WordPress, Magento, iPhone/iOS and Android.

3. *instinctools Company

*instinctools Company adds to each client's engineering power. They provide dedicated teams of specialists matching any brand's individual technology stack, ready to join a software project and development process.

4. BRIGHTSCOUT

The expert team at Brightscout specializes in building innovative technology solutions for enterprises. Their products and services unleash new levels of productivity, enhance collaboration amongst team members, and streamline large-scale communication. They utilize a powerful mix of exquisite design and innovative technology to resolve the issues that hold back many companies today.

5. Catalyst UX

Catalyst UX is the leading user experience strategy, design and development firm with specific practice areas in Medical and Life Science, Financial Systems and Solutions, and Complex Operational Systems. Their unified UX approach, refined in over 600 engagements, provides clients with strategic digital innovation, risk management and ongoing user validation.

6. CognitiveClouds

CognitiveClouds designs, architects and develops elegant software products. The products they design offer compelling user experiences and beautiful visual designs. They use modern technologies like iOS, Android, Ruby on Rails (RoR), Golang (Go), Scala, Node.js and AngularJS to build robust mobile and responsive web products.

7. Concetto Labs

Concetto Labs would like to introduce themselves as a prominent IT firm. Concetto Labs is a leading solution provider for Internet-based applications and mobile applications. The company has been promoted by some highly experienced professionals dedicated to providing total IT solutions under one roof.

8. Eight Bit Studios

Eight Bit Studios specializes in mashing up research, design, and code in playful and savvy ways. Their nimble and diligent guild of developers, project managers, QA engineers, visual designers, and user experience designers work together to shape the digital products and services people love to use every day.

9. EMERGE

Emerge is a digital experience agency that specializes in strategic planning, UX, website design and mobile application development services. Whether they are envisioning responsive digital ecosystems, designing complex platforms, or building mobile apps, tools, and experiences — whether they are modernizing supply-chains, augmenting physical products, and inventing better business models — they make things that matter.

10. Gramercy Tech

Gramercy Tech specializes in creating interactive experiences utilizing tech such as reactive digital signage, Bluetooth beaconing, augmented/virtual reality, and facial recognition. These versatile custom event solutions epitomize the motto, "Anything is Possible."

11. Grand Apps

Grand Apps started in a basement in 2011 with a vision to be the go-to mobile app development company in its hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan. The agency has since scaled to over 15+ employees with an awesome office in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. They have launched over 500+ projects ranging from native mobile apps to websites.

12. ISS Art, LLC

ISS Art, LLC knows that their client's challenges are their inspiration. They build custom software solutions for the most challenging of projects. Since 2003, ISS ART's custom software developers have been helping the world's top companies to turn their dreams into reality.

13. JetRuby Agency

Looking to build a reliable app on time and within budget? JetRuby Agency can do that and more. Founded in 2010 as a YC startup, JetRuby Agency a smart, professional BPO company, specializing in building efficient digital solutions to help businesses grow. With more than 100 skilled employees and 4 offices worldwide, they have the knowledge, passion and integrity needed to bring their clients' visions to reality.

14. MAAN Softwares INC.

MAAN Softwares INC. is a web development company along with successful work experience in mobile app development. The whole team is focused on one thing: creating world-class digital experiences implementing various cutting-edge technologies like IoT, wearable, enterprise mobility, cloud and mobile solutions that exceed client's and their customer's expectations and establish them as category leaders.

15. Matchbox Design Group

Matchbox Design Group builds customized digital and branding solutions that empower its clients to grow. Matchbox Design Group is a St. Louis, MO Website Design Company that focuses on Design, Development, and SEO. They have been in business for over 11 years and continue to grow.

16. Proxima Agency

Proxima Agency inventively applies their experience in designing, creating and promoting digital products to help businesses grow faster. They create digital solutions and high-quality strategies that provoke people to buy products and consume services. They work worldwide.

17. Solution Analysts Inc

Solution Analysts is a prominent mobile app development company, provides end-to-end solutions in the domains of mobile, web, and eCommerce. Since their inception in 2011, they have achieved many milestones while serving the global corporate clientele with high-end IT solutions. With a vision to bring automation in the client's business system using cutting-edge technologies, they render their quality development services. Their focus remains on delivering the product that adds value to the client's business.

18. SYBERRY CORPORATION

A US-based custom software development and quality assurance company headquartered in Austin, TX, Syberry Corporation strives to be more than just a vendor. They want to be the perfect technology partner for every business. Syberry's team brings a wealth of expertise in a variety of industries, having developed projects for startups, mid-sized companies, and large corporations in every major sector. Their team creates diverse, complex web and mobile solutions to meet every client's specific needs.

19. THE GNAR COMPANY

The Gnar Company designs and develops robust, reliable software products built to grow and scale. They help companies, from start-up to enterprise, accelerate their development by building foundational web and mobile applications like their in-house teams. With enterprise-level engineering experience and a deep background in product development, their company creates reliable, well-designed products that organizations and individuals love to use.

20. WaveAccess

WaveAccess is a results-driven company that provides high-quality custom software development services to emerging and established companies globally. Their core competencies include creating ML & AI systems, CRM customization, IoT and blockchain project development, building Healthcare IT solutions. The company has received numerous awards, including the Academy of Motion Pictures Sci-Tech Awards, 2017 Microsoft Partner Awards in Business Analytics, 2018 Microsoft Partner Awards in Artificial Intelligence, and 2019 Microsoft Partner Awards in Media & Communications.

SOURCE SDCR - Top Software Development Companies