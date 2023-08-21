|
21.08.2023 12:15:00
The Top Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
$1,000 may not seem like much, but that's enough to make a difference in the stock market. That amount of money invested in the right stock could grow to 10 times its original value. Even if you just get the S&P 500 historical average return of 9%, that would be enough to grow to more than $2,000 after 10 years and more than $5,000 after 20 years, showing the power of compounding.If you've got $1,000 to invest, keep reading to see two stocks that look like great candidates to buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!