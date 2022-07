The Top Stocks to Buy With $2,500 Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've got $2,500 that you will not need for necessities like rent or food in the next few years, then investing in the stock market can be an excellent place for the money. More specifically, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are two of my top stocks to buy right now . Each has seen its stock price fall considerably off its high, meaning investors can buy them at a bargain price.Let's look at why Alphabet and Airbnb are excellent stocks to buy. Continue reading