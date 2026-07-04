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04.07.2026 02:00:00
The Totally Legal Way to Avoid Your RMDs Without Angering the IRS
When you turn 73 and begin required minimum distributions (RMDs), it can sometimes feel like you have no good options. Either you withdraw the funds and pay thousands of dollars in additional taxes, or you skip your RMD and pay a 25% tax penalty on the amount you should have withdrawn.There is a little-known third option, though. It doesn't help you hold onto your savings, but it can help you avoid the extra taxes.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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