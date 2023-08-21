The Toy Foundation™ Reveals the 2023 Toy of the Year® Awards Finalists

Voting Now Open; Category Winners to be Announced September 29

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An animated game to create movie magic, an activity table to drop musical beets, and an 8-foot inflatable obstacle course to spark endless outdoor fun are among the inventive finalists for the prestigious Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Awards. Today, The Toy Foundation™ (TTF) announced the top 122 toys, games, and properties across 17 product categories (listed below) that are advancing the world of play.

Consumers are invited to visit ToyAwards.org to see the complete list of product category finalists and vote for their favorites to help determine the category winners through September 8.

The product finalists were selected by an independent panel of play experts, journalists, academics, retailers, and other toy experts, who narrowed down the pool from the hundreds of nominations submitted by top companies of all sizes. The category winners, determined by votes from consumers, Toy Association members, retailers, and media, will be announced at the TOTY Awards on September 29 in New York City. As the kickoff to Toy Fair®, the TOTY Awards are the biggest night of the year for toys, where the industry gathers to recognize innovation across every category of play. The night is also the ultimate fundraiser to support TTF's work delivering the extraordinary benefits of play to children in need around the world.

The Toy of the Year and People's Choice winners will be announced on November 20, in time to create peak holiday shopping buzz. Voting for the People's Choice Award, uniquely decided by online consumer votes will remain open through November 10. The Toy of the Year will be determined by a panel of expert judges.

New for the TOTY Awards, the achievements of industry trailblazers and outstanding initiatives will be celebrated across four people-focused and two campaign-focused categories. Twenty-seven professionals are recognized as finalists for uniquely advancing the toy industry across sustainability; diversity, equity, and inclusion; packaging design; and PR/marketing. The people-focused category winners will be determined by Toy Association member votes. An independent panel of marketing and corporate social responsibility (CSR) professionals, assembled in partnership with Advertising Week, have evaluated the campaign-focused nominations and will determine the winners.

"This year's TOTY Awards finalists are an unmatched lineup of toys, games, and professionals that represent the best of the best in the toy industry," said Pamela Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. "We look forward to celebrating all of the finalists at the industry's biggest night of the year, plus advance the industry's collective philanthropy for the benefit of children in need."

TTF aims to be the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry for the benefit of all children in need. In 2022, the industry's support helped TTF reach more than 925,000 children and all proceeds generated from the TOTY Awards will help TTF impact even more children through the distribution of toys through The Toy BankSM, support of play therapy programs in children's hospitals, and development of the next generation of diverse talent for the industry.

2023 Toy of the Year Award Finalists

PRODUCT CATEGORY FINALISTS:

Images available at ToyAwards.org/Press

ACTION FIGURE OF THE YEAR

Toys that represent a person or fictional character intended for active, imaginative, and narrative-based play.

Gunslinger Spawn with Horse by McFarlane Toys

Heroes of Goo Jit Zu Deep Goo Sea Triple Goo King Hydra by Moose Toys

Jurassic Park Real FX Baby T-Rex by Wow! Stuff

Jurassic World: Dominion Roar Strikers by Mattel, Inc.

Pokémon Train & Play Deluxe Pikachu by Jazwares

Star Wars: Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic by Hasbro

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem by Playmates Toys

COLLECTIBLE OF THE YEAR

Toys that compose a set and can be collected in multiples, including novelty playthings, miniature versions of existing lines, licensed collectibles, etc.

Bitzee by Spin Master

Furby Interactive by Hasbro

LEGO ® Minifigures Disney 100 by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Monster High Skullector Line by Mattel, Inc.

My Arcade ® Micro Player Pro by My Arcade ®

Shashibo Grateful Dead Series by Fun In Motion Toys

Squishmallows Pokémon Collection by Jazwares

CONSTRUCTION TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that include building as the primary play pattern.

Create A Castle BuildMaster Indoor Activity Starter Kit by Create A Castle

Hot Wheels ® Smash n Crash Bone Shaker™ Crush Course by Mattel, Inc.

Hot Wheels ® Smash n Crash Bone Shaker™ Crush Course by Mattel, Inc.

LEGO ® Disney 'Up' House by LEGO Systems, Inc.

LEGO ® Friends Heartlake International School by LEGO Systems, Inc.
MEGA Forest Pokémon Center by Mattel, Inc.

National Geographic Epic Forts by Blue Marble

STEM Explorers™ Bridge Builders by Learning Resources

CREATIVE TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that allow kids to build and/or make items that are unique to them.

American Girl ® Create Your Own™ by Mattel, Inc.

American Girl ® Create Your Own™ by Mattel, Inc.
Beast Lab by Moose Toys

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker by Spin Master

Creative-Tonies by Tonies USA

Mars Rovers Clixo Pack by Toyish Labs

National Geographic Hobby Pottery Wheel by Blue Marble

Skillmatics Foil Fun by Skillmatics

Tasty Labs: Wizard Potion Science Kit by Thames & Kosmos

DOLL OF THE YEAR

Toys that include baby, toddler, and fashion dolls.

Barbie The Movie Dolls by Mattel, Inc.

CreativeSoul Dolls by Disney Consumer Products

Disney The Little Mermaid Ariel Doll by Mattel, Inc.

Latinistas Fashion Dolls by Purpose Toys

Magic Mixies Pixlings by Moose Toys

The Fresh Beats Collection by World of EPI

Under the Sea Exploring Ariel Doll by JAKKS Pacific

GAME OF THE YEAR

Games for families and children (ages 0-14), including board, card, electronic, or other physical game formats and puzzles. Exclusive of video or app games.

5 Second Rule Relay by PlayMonster

Beat the 8 Ball by Blue Orange Games

Disney Animated Game by Funko Games

Game Night in a Can by Goliath Games

KidKraft Beat Board™ by KidKraft

Magic 8 Ball Magical Encounters Board Game by Mattel, Inc.

Search Party: Chaos at The Park by Relatable (formerly What Do You Meme?)

Shashibo Battle Shapes by Fun In Motion Toys

GROWN-UP TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys and games developed primarily for grown-ups/kidults, including party games, board games, collectibles, arts and crafts, and more. These toys are often fueled by fandoms, social media, and adult humor and are not "adult toys" nor sexual in nature.

Chicken vs Hotdog by Big Potato Games

Dumb Ways to Die Card Game by Spin Master

Flyer™ Folding Cargo eBike by Radio Flyer

Kanoodle ® Pyramid by Educational Insights

Kanoodle ® Pyramid by Educational Insights

LEGO ® Art Hokusai: The Great Wave by LEGO Systems, Inc.

LEGO ® The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell™ by LEGO Systems, Inc.
The Riddler Puzzle Box by Edward Nygma – Detective Mode by McFarlane Toys

INFANT/TODDLER TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys developed for ages 0-3. (Infant is defined as 0-18 months. Toddler is defined as 18 months-3 years)

Crawligator by Kiddy Crawler

Deluxe Push & Play Cube Walker by Radio Flyer

Laugh & Learn ® Mix & Learn DJ Table™ by Mattel, Inc.

Laugh & Learn ® Mix & Learn DJ Table™ by Mattel, Inc.

LEGO ® DUPLO ® 3 in 1 Tree House by LEGO Systems, Inc.
Let the Beet Drop DJ Set by Skip Hop

Miniland Sensorial Reef by Miniland

Pop It & Learn by Buffalo Games

Sleepy Friends: Sleepy Sheep Night Light Tonie by Tonies USA

LICENSE OF THE YEAR

Character or property that has had success spreading its brand through the development and merchandising of products developed from the intellectual property.

Barbie Franchise by Mattel, Inc.

Bluey by BBC Studios

Disney 100 by The Walt Disney Company

Magic: The Gathering The Lord of The Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ by Hasbro

Spider-Man by The Walt Disney Company

Squishmallows by Jazwares

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem by Paramount Consumer Products

OUTDOOR TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys designed for outdoor play, excluding ride-ons.

Bunch O Balloons Tropical Party Self-Sealing Water Balloons by ZURU

Cosmic Kick the Can by Starlux Games

Faction Skyfire Tactical Target Drone by Skyrocket

Monopoly SPLASH by WowWee

National Geographic Volcano Bean Bag Toss by Blue Marble

Sky Viper Vector Performance Stunt Jet by Skyrocket

Step2 Space Capsule Swing by The Step2 Company

PLAYSET OF THE YEAR

Toys designed to work together to enact some action or event, including characters and role play.

Deluxe Grill & Pizza Oven Play Set by Melissa & Doug

Green Planet Explorers: Pandas' Bamboo House by Hape

KidKraft Ultimate Helicopter by KidKraft

Little Tikes Adventure Rocket by MGA Entertainment

PAW Patrol Mighty Aircraft Carrier HQ by Spin Master

PLAYMOBIL My Figures: Pirates' Island by PLAYMOBIL

Scribble Scrubbie Glow Lagoon Playset by Crayola

PLUSH TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys made of fabric and stuffed with cotton or a similar filling, including toys with interactive or electronic features.

16" Squishmallows by Jazwares

Build-A-Bear Plush Axolotl by Build-A-Bear Workshop

Cookeez Makery by Moose Toys

Fluffie Stuffiez Plush by MGA Entertainment

GUND Recycled Plush by Spin Master

Slumberkins How to Bee Helpful Set by Slumberkins

tonies® x Steiff Jimmy Bear by Tonies USA

PRESCHOOL TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys developed for ages 3-5.

Color Wonder Fingerpaint Activity Book by Crayola

Hurry Up Chicken Butt by Exploding Kittens

LEGO ® Disney Celebration Train by LEGO Systems, Inc.

LEGO ® Disney Celebration Train by LEGO Systems, Inc.

MAGNA-TILES ® Downhill Duo 40-Piece Set by MAGNA-TILES
Reel Big Catch Game by Educational Insights

SmartGames Safari Park Jr. by Smart Toys and Games

TinkerTar by Buffalo Games

RIDE-ON TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys designed to be ridden outdoors, such as motorized vehicles, bicycles, scooters, wagons, etc.

Crazy Cart Shuffle by Razor USA

Droyd Romper by Droyd

Extreme Drift Go-Kart by Radio Flyer

Ground Force Elite by Razor USA

Highwaykick 1 by Scoot & Ride

Little Tikes Street Burner by MGA Entertainment

YBIKE Leap by National Sporting Goods

SPECIALTY TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys from manufacturers that primarily do business through independent retailers (neighborhood toy stores, museum shops, vacation destinations and similar venues) or in limited quantities online.

Anywhere Sports - Trampoline Pong by Thin Air Brands

Deep Ocean Creatures Clixo Pack by Toyish Labs

KAI: The Artificial Intelligence Robot by Thames & Kosmos

Plus-Plus Puzzle by Number Map by Plus-Plus

Razor Deck by Storyastic

Shashibo Jumbie Artist Series by Fun In Motion Toys

Stapelstein by Stapelstein®

STEAM TOY OF THE YEAR

Toys that encourage kids to develop, strengthen, and integrate skills across science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

Air Toobz by Fat Brain Toy Co.

Cranium Big Brain: Detective Game by Funko Games

DK Virtual Reality Dinosaurs! by Abacus Brands

LEGO ® Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance by LEGO Systems, Inc.

LEGO ® Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance by LEGO Systems, Inc.

Magic Adventures™ Telescope by LeapFrog ®

National Geographic Mega Science Advent Calendar by Blue Marble

VEHICLE OF THE YEAR

Toy cars, trucks, trains, and other vehicles in all scales, including R/C vehicles.

Bubble Blitz by Odyssey Toys

Hot Wheels® Ultimate T-Rex Transporter by Mattel, Inc.

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Train by Disney Consumer Products

Monster Jam Mystery Mudders by Spin Master

RC Akula (Avatar: The Way of Water) by McFarlane Toys

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Van by Playmates Toys

TrainBots: 2-in-1 STEAM Maker Kit by Thames & Kosmos

PEOPLE-FOCUSED CATEGORY FINALISTS:

Headshots and bios available here

CHAMPION OF DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

Recognizes an individual who has shown a strong commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable industry by promoting and celebrating diversity.

Brent Bell , Art Director at Moose Toys

, Art Director at Moose Toys Dr. Zabina Bhasin , Founder & CEO at In Kidz

, Founder & CEO at In Kidz Esra Cafer , Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Hasbro

, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Hasbro Kim Culmone , Senior Vice President & Head of Design at Mattel, Inc.

, Senior Vice President & Head of Design at Mattel, Inc. Karen Kelly , Manager of Executive Communications & DEI and Community Engagement at Crayola

, Manager of Executive Communications & DEI and Community Engagement at Crayola Vanessa Raponi , P.Eng, PMP Manager of Manufacturing Engineering Product at Spin Master

, P.Eng, PMP Manager of Manufacturing Engineering Product at Spin Master Genna Rosenberg , Changemaker & CEO at GennComm

, Changemaker & CEO at GennComm Dr. Lisa Williams , Founder & CEO at World of EPI

, Founder & CEO at World of EPI DeeDee Wright-Ward , CEO at Purpose Toys

CHAMPION OF SUSTAINABILITY

Recognizes an individual who has made outstanding contributions or acted as a change catalyst to develop purposeful, environmentally friendly, and mission-driven programs that lead the way in creating a better future for the toy industry.

Peter Handstein, CEO at Hape International

Jason Kroskrity , Director of Sustainable Development, Chemistry, & Materials at Mattel, Inc.

, Director of Sustainable Development, Chemistry, & Materials at Mattel, Inc. Robert Pasin , Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer

, Chief Wagon Officer at Radio Flyer G.B. Pillai, Founder at Wild Republic

PACKAGING DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

Recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional creativity in designing packaging for toys, including originality, innovation, and iconic value.

Ingrid Chow , Art Director at Abacus Brands

, Art Director at Abacus Brands Tim Conlin , SNAP CIRCUITS® Logo & Packaging Re-Design Initiative at Elenco Electronics LLC

, SNAP CIRCUITS® Logo & Packaging Re-Design Initiative at Elenco Electronics LLC Shane Hartley , Creative Director of Global Games & Disney Lorcana at Ravensburger

, Creative Director of Global Games & Disney Lorcana at Ravensburger Suzanna Lakatos , Director of Packaging Design at Mattel, Inc.

, Director of Packaging Design at Mattel, Inc. David Pearce , Principal Graphic Designer of Packaging & Branding, Boys Brands at Moose Toys

PR/MARKETER OF THE YEAR

Recognizes an individual who has achieved outstanding and proven results in promoting toys to consumers.

Caleigh Anthony , Director of Global Communications at Spin Master

, Director of Global Communications at Spin Master Jessica Kalichman , Director of Marketing at WowWee

, Director of Marketing at WowWee Lisa Krueger , Senior Communications Director at Ravensburger North America

, Senior Communications Director at Ravensburger North America Sarah Madey , Director of Marketing & Franchise, Hasbro Gaming at Hasbro

, Director of Marketing & Franchise, Hasbro Gaming at Hasbro Lisa McKnight , Executive Vice President & Chief Brand Officer , Mattel, Inc.

, Executive Vice President & Chief , Mattel, Inc. Erika Merklinger, PR & Communications Manager at Crayola

Dana Moncrief , Senior Director of Public Relations at Moose Toys

, Senior Director of Public Relations at Moose Toys Lisa Orman , President at KidStuff Public Relations

, President at KidStuff Public Relations Lee Parkhurst , Senior Marketing Manager at Educational Insights

