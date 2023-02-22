|
The Trade Desk Just Ate Google and Facebook's Lunch. Here's How
"In this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes." -- Benjamin Franklin Given the state of the economy and rampant uncertainty that plagues investors, Benjamin Franklin's famous quote rings as true today as it did when it was first penned in 1789. That said, there's an argument to be made that another certainty could be added to that list. When faced with floundering macroeconomic conditions, it seems nearly inevitable that marketers will rein in advertising spending -- and recent performance by companies that are supported by digital advertising seems to back that assertion.That said, not all adtech companies are alike. Even as Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) suffered from declining ad revenue, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) turned the paradigm on its head, generating robust growth, even in the face of economic uncertainty. Let's take a look at the underlying numbers and reason for the company's unbridled success.Continue reading
