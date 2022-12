The Trade Desk Management Is Bullish on 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) surprised investors last month when it bucked the trend of suppressed revenue levels seen by many of its digital advertising peers. The company, which provides a platform for ad agencies and other marketers to optimize ad spend across the open internet, posted 31% year-over-year growth in the third quarter. Even more, The Trade Desk guided for strong double-digit growth in the fourth quarter, too.But could the tech company's near-term momentum prove to be short-lived? If management's bullish commentary in The Trade Desk's third-quarter earnings call is any indicator of what's to come, probably not. During the call, management repeatedly remarked how bullish it was about 2023 and beyond. Let's explore some of those bullish comments in this article to help investors get more insight into the company's expectations for next year.When asked about his expectations for 2023, The Trade Desk founder and CEO Jeff Green said he believes the company is benefiting from a secular tailwind unlike any it's seen before, and potentially unlike any it will see in the future. This tailwind, which he says will continue into 2023, is being driven by the sheer amount of inventory coming onto its platform. This is especially true in connected TV (CTV), where marketers increasingly want to "spend their very first dollar ," Green said.