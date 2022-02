The Trade Desk Q4 Earnings Preview: 2 Trends Investors Should Watch

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 16. The company has grown revenue rapidly as it capitalizes on an increasing share of advertising moving to digital. Focusing on its near-term prospects, The Trade Desk grapples with two challenges as the pandemic evolves. Let's look closer at its recent performance and the trends investors should watch. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading