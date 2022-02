The Trade Desk Stock Ended 2021 With a Bang; Here's Why It's Still Worth Buying

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many tech stocks have been getting crushed this earnings season, even if their companies put up strong quarterly results. Most companies' valuations have been rocked, but the expectations from investors are still high for tech stocks, which means strong results are still not good enough for analysts. Even though the company beat analyst expectations, the current tech market sell-off caused shares to dip.This was the case with The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) – the leading demand-side digital advertising provider. The company posted strong earnings and has an impressive new product. However, shares fell 7% when the company reported fourth-quarter and fiscal-year 2021 results on Feb. 15, 2022. The company still trades at over 32 times sales -- even after its fall in 2022 -- but I think shares are still worth buying because of its continued dominance in its market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading