Magnite Aktie
WKN DE: A2P75A / ISIN: US55955D1000
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25.05.2026 05:01:34
The Trade Desk vs. Magnite: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As digital advertising moves away from walled gardens, deciding between The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) involves weighing the merits of the buy side versus the sell side of the industry.The Trade Desk operates as a demand-side platform, helping agencies buy ad space efficiently across various digital channels. Magnite serves the opposite side as a supply-side platform, helping publishers sell their inventory to the highest bidder. Both companies capitalize on the growth of connected television, but they occupy different seats at the same table.The Trade Desk provides a technology platform for ad buyers, allowing them to manage data-driven campaigns across the open internet. By focusing on the demand side, the company serves advertising agencies and brands looking for space on video, audio, and connected television.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Magnite Inc
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05.05.26
|Ausblick: Magnite zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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21.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Magnite stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Magnite stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26