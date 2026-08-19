LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie

LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PAFS / ISIN: JP3969250004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.08.2026 23:00:01

The Trade Desk's Chief Legal Officer Sells 13,355 Shares Amid a Sinking Share Price

Jay R. Grant, the Chief Legal Officer of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), reported the disposition of 13,355 shares of Class A Common Stock on August 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($14.14).The Trade Desk is a global technology leader in programmatic advertising with a market cap of $6.3 billion and trailing 12-month revenue of $3 billion, demonstrating significant scale in the digital advertising technology sector. The company's cloud-based platform provides a comprehensive solution for managing complex, multi-channel advertising campaigns, positioning it as a critical infrastructure provider for the digital marketing ecosystem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Ackman-Depot: Diese vier Aktien sind neu - Alphabet nicht mehr dabei
13:11 George Soros baut sein Depot um: Salesforce-Aktie fliegt raus - Tech-Sektor angepasst
19.08.26 Nach Buffett: So sah das Aktienportfolio von Berkshire Hathaway im 2. Quartal aus
16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX in Rot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex fällt derweil zurück. Die asiatischen Märkte verbuchten am Donnerstag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen