LEGAL CORPORATION Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PAFS / ISIN: JP3969250004
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19.08.2026 23:00:01
The Trade Desk's Chief Legal Officer Sells 13,355 Shares Amid a Sinking Share Price
Jay R. Grant, the Chief Legal Officer of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), reported the disposition of 13,355 shares of Class A Common Stock on August 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($14.14).The Trade Desk is a global technology leader in programmatic advertising with a market cap of $6.3 billion and trailing 12-month revenue of $3 billion, demonstrating significant scale in the digital advertising technology sector. The company's cloud-based platform provides a comprehensive solution for managing complex, multi-channel advertising campaigns, positioning it as a critical infrastructure provider for the digital marketing ecosystem.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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