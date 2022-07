The Trade Desk's Deal With Disney May Boost Both Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Supply chain issues and high inflation have hit the ad industry hard. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) recently warned investors that it would miss revenue projections in the second quarter, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has significantly reduced hiring plans in preparation for what CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "might be one of the worst downturns we've seen in recent history."However, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently finalized a partnership that will allow advertisers to more effectively automate targeted campaigns across Disney-owned web properties. That bodes well for the broader industry, and it could turbocharge growth for both companies in the long run.Here's what you should know.Continue reading