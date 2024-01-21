|
21.01.2024 17:10:00
The Trade Desk's Shareholders Just Got Great News From a Surprising Source: The Coca-Cola Company
Programmatic advertising-technology (adtech) company The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) says, "There is a fundamental shift happening in advertising." Recent commentary from Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) management perfectly illustrates the fundamental shift it's talking about.As one of the biggest consumer goods companies in the world, Coca-Cola naturally spends a lot of money on advertising. But in the third quarter of 2023, management shared a surprising statistic: In 2019, 30% of its media spend was dedicated to digital media. In comparison, it spent a whopping 60% on digital channels through the first three quarters of 2023.In just three years, Coca-Cola has essentially doubled the money it's spending on digital advertising. This is the fundamental shift that The Trade Desk has harped on for years, and it has big implications for investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Coca-Cola Co.mehr Analysen
|15.01.24
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.12.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.23
|Coca-Cola Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.23
|Coca-Cola Buy
|UBS AG
