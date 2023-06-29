|
The Trade War Between the U.S. and China Is Intensifying. Here's Why Nvidia Could Suffer
The Biden administration is reportedly considering new limits on selling certain chips to customers in China as the trade war between the two countries continues to ratchet up.The new battleground in the ongoing trade war is in technology and not just any technology, but that which can specifically be used to build advanced artificial intelligence tools and products, which many believe could disrupt society just as significantly as the internet did. Since the roll-out of generative AI technology, such as ChatGPT, there has been a significant influx of investments into big tech and AI stocks. These sectors have been primary drivers of the broader market's gains this year.However, this recent news could prove to be an obstacle for the giant chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), a major player in the AI ecosystem. Here's why.Continue reading
