Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 13:04:21

The Travelers Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $975 million, or $4.13 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $4.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $970 million or $4.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $9.70 billion from $8.81 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $975 Mln. vs. $1.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.13 vs. $4.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.56 -Revenue (Q1): $9.70 Bln vs. $8.81 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travelers Inc (Travelers Companies)mehr Nachrichten