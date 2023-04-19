The Travelers Companies Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $975 million, or $4.13 per share. This compares with $1.02 billion, or $4.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $970 million or $4.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $9.70 billion from $8.81 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

