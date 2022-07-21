Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.07.2022 13:02:12

The Travelers Companies Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $551 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $934 million, or $3.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Travelers Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $625 million or $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $9.14 billion from $8.69 billion last year.

The Travelers Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $551 Mln. vs. $934 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.27 vs. $3.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.97 -Revenue (Q2): $9.14 Bln vs. $8.69 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travelers Inc (Travelers Companies)mehr Nachrichten