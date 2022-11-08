The trend to mend: how repair shops are leading a fixing revolution

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

More everyday items are being salvaged, with cost of living crisis expected to increase such interestThe Lonely Parts Club sits in a plastic box just along from a couple of tired-looking tea urns, a slick inkjet printer and a line of “rescue toasters”. The motley collection of technology is neatly stacked on the shelves of the Fixing Factory, where volunteers in bright orange aprons chat to people seeking to give their gadgets a second life.The small shop in Camden, north London, which opened officially last month after operating in “stealth mode” without publicity since September, is at the forefront of a revolution in consumption. Continue reading...