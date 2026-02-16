NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
16.02.2026 12:15:00
The Trump Tariffs Are Having a Noticeable Impact on the Stock Market and It's Raising a Big Red Flag Right Now
The immediate impact of President Trump's tariff announcements on the stock market last April was hard to miss. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) experienced one of its worst two-day declines in history following the announcement. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fared even worse. The only thing that prevented the indexes from falling into bear-market territory was the President's reversal of many of the tariffs announced just days prior.Many of the planned tariffs went into effect after a few modifications and exemptions, and the impact on the stock market hasn't been as drastic, but it's still quite noticeable for those paying attention. With the impact of the tariffs just starting to show up in economic data, it could have a major impact on future stock returns, as prices and valuations have continued to climb to alarming levels since the tariffs were first announced.Image source: The White House.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issued
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,80
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schlussendlich fester -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street in Feiertagspause -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer abwärts tendierte. An den US-Börsen findet zum Wochenbeginn kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.