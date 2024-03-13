|
13.03.2024 13:30:00
The Truth Behind On Holding's Earnings Miss
On Holding (NYSE: ONON) stock is down 14% on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings. But dig into the numbers, and they weren't as bad as they appear.In this video, Travis Hoium goes through why the market was disappointed and explains why this is a short-term reaction to a great report.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 12, 2024. The video was published on March 12, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
