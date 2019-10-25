MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic growth of TWINZZ comes from a relatable story linked from the company founders, twin brothers from Manchester, UK. The Twins wanted to share their story with you and let you know why others have been so intrigued through their vision of the TWINZZ brand.

The brand is independent with no outside investment and has collaborations and partnerships with some of the worlds leading athletes, musicians and corporations. The brand is making waves with hype beast drops across the world from New York and LA, to Singapore and Dubai.

The Manchester twins see the brand as a lifestyle, not just a fashion brand and their mission has always been to reflect their world in their product designs. Since 2014 they have built a strong team of professionals from designers to manufacturers and PR, which enables the brand to showcase itself in its true light. TWINZZ currently produce and sell a range of active, urban and athleisure wear online and in stores worldwide.

TWINZZ retails on a global level covering over 25 countries, online and in high-end stores.



We look forward to sharing our new AW19 premium range, which will be available on www.Twinzz.com and in exclusive premium stores worldwide.

Instagram:

@TWINZZLifeStyle

@TWINZZPRM

@TWINZZSelect

For further information, please contact: TWINZZ - info@twinzz.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-twinzz-brand-is-raw-and-one-of-the-most-hyped-brands-in-urban-streetwear-300945733.html

SOURCE TWINZZ