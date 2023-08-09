|
09.08.2023 11:05:00
The U.S. Economy Is Gaining Momentum: 2 Extraordinary Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The U.S. economy stunned analysts in the second quarter as gross domestic product increased at an annualized rate of 2.4%, an acceleration from 2% growth in the first quarter. That momentum was due in large part to a rebound in business investments, though increases in consumer and government spending also contributed.An economy that's growing faster than expected is good news for investors, as it portends better-than-expected financial results for many companies, which could easily lead to share price appreciation in the near term. And that catalyst is only a part of the investment thesis for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET).Here's why these extraordinary growth stocks are worthwhile buys for patient investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
