Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
17.02.2026 19:09:00
The U.S. Government Is Investing $1.6 Billion in USA Rare Earth. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?
Over the last year, rare-earth elements have come into focus for U.S. regulators, who have ramped up efforts to secure domestic supply chains to counter China's dominant position in mining and processing these crucial minerals.This is part of the United States' broader mine-to-market strategy, where it aims to integrate mining, processing, alloying, and magnet manufacturing domestically. These magnets are crucial for defense and energy, and the U.S. is investing heavily in shoring up these supply chains. One company that stands to benefit is USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR). Here's what investors need to know.In January, USA Rare Earth announced a non-binding agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce for up to $1.6 billion in funding. This funding includes $1.3 billion in senior secured loans, a low-cost form of government-backed debt, along with $277 million in direct funding. This is part of a broader capital raise by USA Rare Earth, which also includes $1.5 billion in private investor funding.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
