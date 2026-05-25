Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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25.05.2026 18:15:00
The U.S. Government Is Investing $2 Billion in the Quantum Computing Space, But Did It Miss the Best Stock to Buy?
The U.S. government announced plans to provide over $2 billion in incentives and investments to quantum computing companies under the CHIPS and Science Act, with the Commerce Department also set to take equity stakes in several of them. The Trump administration has been very keen on increasing domestic chip manufacturing, and many of the incentives will go toward quantum computing manufacturing.The largest check will be written to a new IBM (NYSE: IBM) start-up called Anderon, which IBM said would be the country's first pure-play quantum foundry. The government will provide $1 billion in incentives, while IBM contributes another $1 billion, along with intellectual property and other assets. GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) also signed a letter of intent to receive $375 million in incentives to help expand domestic quantum manufacturing with its new Quantum Technology Solutions business. The Commerce Department will also take about a 1% equity stake in GlobalFoundries. Seven other quantum computing companies will also receive equity investments, including Rigetti, D-Wave Quantum, and Infleqtion. Conspicuously absent from the list, though, is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and the government may just have missed out on investing in the best quantum company out there.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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