Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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26.05.2026 21:07:00
The U.S. Government Just Bet $2 Billion on 9 Quantum Computing Companies. Here's What It Means for Investors.
Shares of quantum computing companies erupted this past week after Washington revealed an unusually direct bet on the industry. On Thursday, the Department of Commerce said it had signed letters of intent to provide about $2.01 billion in funding from the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act to nine quantum companies. In exchange for the cash, the government will take a minority, non-controlling equity stake in each.The market wasted no time. Tech veteran International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), the largest recipient, climbed about 12% on Thursday. And the smaller, more speculative quantum names did far better still.So what does all this federal money actually mean for investors? The answer depends a great deal on which of these stocks you're discussing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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