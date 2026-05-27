Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
27.05.2026 21:03:00
The U.S. Government Just Invested in These 3 Quantum Computing Stocks. Should Retail Investors Follow Suit?
As part of its $2 billion infusion into the quantum computing sector, the U.S. government is taking equity stakes in three publicly traded pure-play quantum computing companies: D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ). Each will receive up to a $100 million investment.Their stocks skyrocketed on the news, but should retail investors follow Washington's lead and buy in?D-Wave Quantum is targeting the quantum computing market in two distinct yet intertwined ways. The company is a leader in quantum annealing, a narrow-purpose technology that can be used to find answers that are the best or close to the best ones for specific types of complex problems. While there is a wide array of computing tasks that it's not suitable for, quantum annealing excels at optimization problems, and these come up frequently in industries like logistics, finance, and defense. This specialized technology is further along in the commercialization process; D-Wave is already selling its Advantage II systems to commercial customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
Analysen zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|11,42
|-2,23%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWaffenruhe im Iran-Krieg fragil: Dow wenig verändert erwartet -- ATX und DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der Dow bewegt sich kaum. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Donnerstag teils mit Verlusten.