Quantum Aktie

Quantum für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

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02.06.2026 17:45:00

The U.S. Government Just Plowed $2 Billion Into 9 Quantum Computing Companies: Here's the Best of the Bunch

The Department of Commerce recently announced letters of intent to invest $2 billion across nine quantum computing companies under the CHIPS and Science Act. In exchange, the government will receive a minority equity stake in each business.With the U.S. government becoming a shareholder in the quantum industry, smart investors should start paying serious attention to how this technology could become the next frontier in artificial intelligence (AI).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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