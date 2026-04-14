Dealt Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQ2D / ISIN: AU0000139289
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14.04.2026 15:12:00
The U.S.-Iran war dealt a big blow to the global economy. The IMF tells us how bad it could get.
The U.S. and global economies were poised to accelerate this year before the Iran war. But now, a global watchdog warns of big trouble if a peace deal proves elusive and the conflict gets any worse.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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