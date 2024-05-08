|
08.05.2024 10:00:00
The U.S. Is About to Spend Hundreds of Billions on Clean Energy Subsidies: 1 Amazing ETF to Reap the Benefits
The 2022 passing of the Inflation Reduction Act wasn't totally about reducing inflation. Under the surface, the bill was actually the biggest green energy subsidy in history.Since the green energy tax credits within the bill are actually uncapped for the next 10 years, estimates for the bill's total overall transfers from the federal government to individuals and businesses vary. Estimates provided by various financial institutions and think tanks range from $780 billion all the way to $1.2 trillion. Who will be the beneficiaries of all this largesse? It will actually be a wide variety of consumers and businesses across end markets. And with the U.S. being just one year into the 10-year period for these generous tax credits, it's not too late to bet on the big beneficiaries of this bill.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!