|
21.04.2024 11:15:00
The U.S. Is About to Spend Hundreds of Billions on Infrastructure: 3 ETFs to Reap the Benefits
Although the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) was passed in late 2021, it takes a long time for all those projects to get proposed, approved, and funded, and for shovels to get into the ground.Some investors might think the money has already been spent, or that higher interest rates might limit the construction industry this year. But as of last November, 80% of the $1.2 trillion had yet to be allocated. That leaves lots of spending coming down the pike for these projects -- and the companies that will make them happen.As those dollars come through and are allocated across the country, look for these three exchange-traded funds (ETFs) levered to industrial, materials, and electrification stocks to benefit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!