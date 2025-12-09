NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

09.12.2025 18:10:00

The U.S. Just Authorized Nvidia Chip Sales to China. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) business has been going strong over the past few years, thanks to its artificial intelligence (AI) chip leadership, but the company has faced one major problem in recent times: exclusion from a major market. The U.S. earlier this year halted sales of U.S. chips to China, a country that represented 13% of Nvidia's sales in the latest fiscal year.Though Nvidia, even without sales to China, has maintained double-digit quarterly growth and has delivered record revenue, the situation still has been a significant headwind. It's denied the company access to additional revenue and a key market. China is second after the U.S. in rankings of countries leading in AI, making it a player that AI companies wouldn't want to ignore.Yesterday, though, President Donald Trump delivered what may be game-changing news. The president announced he would allow the export of Nvidia's H200 chips to China. If you're a Nvidia shareholder or if you're considering a position in the stock, here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
