29.06.2020 19:18:00
The U.S. Projected to Lead The COVID-19 Mitigation Products Market: $55 to $112 Billion* per annum, Followed by China
WASHINGTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSRC announces the publication of its research report, "US COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024". According to this most up-to-update analysis, the U.S. is set to lead the Global market* with an annual market share of 22% to 25% of the cumulative 2020-2024 $1.7–$2.2 Trillion global market.
The U.S. is the leading nation in healthcare spending, resources, medical research, and sophisticated medical care. The U.S. spends $3.3 trillion (IMF, 2019) per year on healthcare, which is more than the combined expenditures of China, Japan, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Italy, Brazil, Canada, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Australia, Mexico, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Switzerland ($3.24 trillion).
When compared directly to China, given the rivalry between the PRC and the USA, it might be important to note that China is very much still a developing country in the field of healthcare infrastructure and spending. China spends 23 times less than the U.S. in terms of per-capita health care expenses ($430 to $10,100) and has 9.6 times (2019 data) fewer intensive care unit hospital beds per hundred thousand people than the U.S. does (34.7 to 3.6). That said, due to the size of China's population, the PRC has half the overall number of ICU beds that the U.S. has. However, the U.S.'s advantages seemed not to be an impediment to having 29 times more COVID-19 infected cases (2,424,168 to 83,430) and 27 times more COVID related deaths than China (123,473 to 4,634).
Despite the huge spending, the U.S. became the leading COVID sufferer and mitigation market leader. HSRC estimates that there are a number of reasons why this has happened:
The USA is and will continue to be the largest COVID-19 mitigation products market because at this point that's the only option it has, and it has the resources to invest whatever it takes to mitigate the pandemic.
This should be contrasted to China's successful response, which, it is important to point out, was not solely, as many believe, due to its authoritarian government. There are six elements which dominated the effective mitigation of China's COVID-19 outbreak:
The global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024 report presents a thorough market analysis of 57 products & services sub-reports, 6 vertical, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets providing in-depth analysis of this newly formed market.
This 1020-page 5-volume market mega report is the first and most comprehensive review of the new global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. As countries start to re-open, and you do your best to recover your business, the report brings to your attention multi-billion business opportunities that may assist your struggle to retain business continuity and growth. This newly formed market is not limited to the healthcare supplier's industry; many business opportunities are being created for industries from contract tracing to blockchain, from AI, big data & deep learning to nonwoven fabrics.
Browse through 5 volumes market data, 1020 pages, 728 tables & Figures, 212 submarkets and view a comprehensive Table of Content here: ToC
To adhere to our high standards of research, as nobody can truly forecast the future of this on-going pandemic, we include in the report two scenarios:
The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market and provides answers to questions such as:
- What is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market size and what are the forecasted trends during 2020-2024?
- What are the most attractive business opportunities?
- What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
- What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?
- What is the 212 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
- 54 products and services:
1. COVID -19 Vaccines
2. Medical Eye Protection
3. COVID -19 Therapeutic Drugs
4. PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables
5. Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products
6. Hand & Surface Sanitizers
7. PCR Instrumentation & Software
8. COVID-19 Sterilization
9. Robotic PCR Systems & Software
10. Other COVID-19 Personal Protection Gear
11. COVID -19 PCR Reagents & Consumables
12. COVID-19 AI, Big Data & Deep Learning
13. Nose & Mouth Swabs
14. COVID-19 related Homecare IT
15. COVID-19 Self-collection PCR Test Kits
16. Pandemic Contact Tracing
17. COVID-19 Serologic Test Kits
18. E-Health
19. Standoff Thermometry
20. COVID-19 Related Blockchain Technologies
21. COVID-19 X-Ray Procedures
22. Other COVID-19 ICT
23. COVID-19 CT Procedures
24. Noninvasive Ventilators
25. COVID-19 Ultrasound Procedures
26. Invasive Mechanical Ventilators
27. COVID-19 Wastewater testing
28. Next Generation Ventilators
29. COVID-19 FDG-PET/CT Procedures
30. COVID-19 Homecare
31. PACS
32. Teleradiology
33. Portable Ventilators
34. Medical PPE Gowns
35. Surge Capacity Hospitals
36. COVID-19 ICUs
37. Medical Gloves
38. COVID-19 related Kidney Dialysis
39. Medical Face Masks
40. COVID-19 related Extracorporeal
41. Medical Face Shields
42. Other COVID-19 related Intensive
43. PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants
44. PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants
45. Gloves Manufacturing Plants
46. Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants
47. Face Masks Manufacturing Plants
48. Medical Glass Manufacturing Plants
49. Face Shields Manufacturing Plants
50. COVID-19 related R&D Equipment &
51. Self-Collected PCR Test Kits
52. COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Plants
53. Melt-Blown PPE Fabric
54. Ventilators Manufacturing Plants
- 6 vertical markets
- Hospitals & Surge Hospitals
- Clinical Labs
- Clinics
- Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
- Homecare & Nursing Homes
- Research Bodies
- 13 National Markets:
- USA
- Canada
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- ROW
- 5 Regional Markets:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
- 4 Revenue Source Markets:
- Product Sales
- Training Services
- Planning & Consulting
- Maintenance & Upgrades
(*) Market size is scenario dependent.
For more information, or to purchase a copy, please visit us here.
About the analysts that composed this report:
The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen detection, E-health, Bio-decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, medical devices, and brings long term cooperation with the FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical legislation agencies.
As early as January 20, 2020 we recruited all our analysts to research the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation related products & services purchases. We interviewed hundreds of experts, participated in more than 95 conferences and webinars, reviewed more than 1,500 publications and interviewed executives of more than 65 pandemic related companies.
Given the geographical reach of the coronavirus, its significant personal effect, and the serious economic disturbance it has affected, there is not a specific HSRC activity that has not been touched by it. In spite of the pandemic's challenges, HSRC continues to support our customers and execute our quest to develop the mitigation of COVID-19. During this era and despite difficulties, HSRC operations have continued to publish COVID-19 related market research reports.
It has been exciting to see how developing tecno-clinical methods and technologies perform a key role in the response to COVID-19. Companies, big and small, turned to enroll in the war against the deadly virus and to accelerate efforts to help others to create and improve COVID-19 mitigation products and services.
About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)
Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Public Safety Industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO, and EU, among others, as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (76% returning), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for public safety market reports.
Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900,
Tel: 202-455-0966, info@hsrc.biz, https://homelandsecurityresearch.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-us-projected-to-lead-the-covid-19-mitigation-products-market-55-to-112-billion-per-annum-followed-by-china-301085156.html
SOURCE Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)
