THE UCAN COMPANY ANNOUNCES ELENA SUKACHEVA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

WOODBRIDGE, Conn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UCAN Company ("UCAN"), an active nutrition company developing unique science-driven steady-release energy products without sugar, announced Elena Sukacheva as its new Chief Executive Officer. Elena will also serve on the company's Board of Directors. As part of a planned transition, Shoba Murali, a founder of The UCAN Company and its CEO since inception, will remain a trusted and valuable member of the Board, continuing to support the growth of UCAN as a key adviser to the new CEO.

"I am thrilled to welcome Elena and have the utmost confidence that her experience and leadership will continue to drive UCAN's growth and momentum forward, helping to advance its mission to bring about change for better health and living," said Murali.

Sukacheva was most recently the President of mindbodygreen, a health and wellness brand, where she oversaw the rapid growth of the company's eCommerce business. Prior to that, Sukacheva held several leadership roles, serving as the President of Flywheel Sports, Chief Marketing Officer at Ferrara Candy Company and Chief Commercial Officer for The Economist Group. She started her career in marketing and advertising, and moved to strategy consulting as an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Co.

"I am delighted and honored to lead UCAN at this exciting time in the company's history, and inspired by the opportunity to continue advancing the company's critical innovations in our collective fight against sugar overconsumption" said Sukacheva. "UCAN products are indispensable and beloved by serious athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious consumers alike, who are all looking for healthy and proven ways to reach their nutritional goals. The leadership team has set a strong foundation and I look forward to expanding and executing on UCAN's next exciting stage of growth."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Shoba for her vision and leadership. Her work has helped to revolutionize the way people nourish themselves for any activity, by replacing sugar with a new source of steady energy for performance and health. We look forward to her continued contributions and insights as a member of our Board," said Arthur Chow, Vice President of S2G Ventures. "As UCAN transitions to its next phase as a company, we are excited to welcome Elena to the team, where she can apply her invaluable leadership experiences and successful track record in driving growth and generating long-term value."

About The UCAN Company:

UCAN is a consumer nutrition brand with a portfolio of products that provide clean, steady, and long-lasting energy. Powered by a novel patented ingredient, LivSteady, which delivers a slower release of energy overtime and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, UCAN provides a better alternative to sugar and other common carbs that can spike glucose levels, eventually leading to an energy "crash." The efficacy of LivSteady is backed by several clinical trials as well as endorsed by prominent nutritionists, health experts and competitive athletes. UCAN powered 9 of the 14 teams that made the 2022 NFL Playoffs, the top marathon record holders for both US men and women, and numerous multi-disciplinary Olympic medalists. Learn more and shop at ucan.co and get the latest news in the UCAN world by following @GenUCAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

