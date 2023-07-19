|
The UK Is Going Big on Small Nuclear Reactors
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The UK is making a big bet that smaller is better, at least when it comes to nuclear reactors. Critics aren't certain how scalable that is.The nation announced on Tuesday the creation of Great British Nuclear (GBN), a new body to foster development of nuclear power production with a £157 million ($206 million) awards pot for companies that want to vie for contracts to make small modular reactors (SMRs), which will supposedly produce cheaper energy than their larger counterparts. However, experts told The Daily Upside that SMRs are far from an economic slam-dunk.Continue reading
