The Ultimate AI Growth Stock to Buy With $500

Artificial intelligence (AI) has caught investors' attention -- and for good reason. This hot technology could transform everything from your daily routine to the way just about every industry operates. Companies are investing in AI to improve efficiency, make game-changing discoveries, better serve customers, and more.And the AI opportunity is enormous, offering room for many players to succeed. The AI market, at a compound annual growth rate of more than 36%, is set to reach more than $1.3 trillion in 2030, according to a Markets and Markets report.As an investor, you can get in on AI in various ways, including buying shares in chipmakers that power AI , loading up on companies that sell AI services, or favoring companies that use AI to improve their operations. But what if I told you that you could get all of that and more by investing in just one company? Because, in fact, there is one company that's tackling AI from every angle and could become one of the technology's biggest winners down the road.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel