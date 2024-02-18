|
18.02.2024 14:48:00
The Ultimate AI Growth Stock to Buy With $500
Artificial intelligence (AI) has caught investors' attention -- and for good reason. This hot technology could transform everything from your daily routine to the way just about every industry operates. Companies are investing in AI to improve efficiency, make game-changing discoveries, better serve customers, and more.And the AI opportunity is enormous, offering room for many players to succeed. The AI market, at a compound annual growth rate of more than 36%, is set to reach more than $1.3 trillion in 2030, according to a Markets and Markets report.As an investor, you can get in on AI in various ways, including buying shares in chipmakers that power AI, loading up on companies that sell AI services, or favoring companies that use AI to improve their operations. But what if I told you that you could get all of that and more by investing in just one company? Because, in fact, there is one company that's tackling AI from every angle and could become one of the technology's biggest winners down the road.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 442,00
|0,21%
|Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht etwas leichter aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt fiel zum Wochenstart nach anfänglichen Gewinnen ins Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich etwas leichter. An den US-Märkten findet am Montag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Fernost tendierten zum Wochenbeginn in unterschiedliche Richtungen.