Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
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28.06.2026 17:07:28
The Ultimate AI Power Supercycle Winner: NextEra Energy or Vistra Stock?
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is a major utility focused on Florida with massive investments in clean energy through its clean energy arm. Vistra (NYSE:VST) operates as an integrated independent power producer, managing both electricity generation and direct sales to millions of customers. While NextEra has been around for a century now, Vistra is barely a decade old but has hogged the headlines in recent months, with its stock delivering massive returns. Which among the two stocks is a buy right now, and why? NextEra Energy operates through two primary segments that provide a mix of regulated stability and growth. Its subsidiary, Florida Power & Light, serves over six million customer accounts and is the largest electric utility in the U.S. Its other segment, NextEra Energy Resources, specializes in long-term contracted renewable and nuclear generation across 49 states. The company has just made its most powerful growth yet, agreeing to acquire Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in an all-stock deal worth nearly $67 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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26.02.26
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