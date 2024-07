The Ultimate Cryptocurrency to Buy Today

Data and history prove that the safest and most productive crypto investing centers around Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) along with some major altcoins such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL).This strategy typically minimizes risk in the already risky market of crypto, but for those investors seeking astronomical gains, they likely need to search somewhere else, as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have likely already passed their most explosive days. Unfortunately, an exceptional level of risk usually comes with expanding beyond these household names, since it usually involves unproven assets without clear utility or fundamentals, as is common with meme coins. Fortunately, though, I might have found the ideal candidate that could be built for the long haul and is still early in its journey: Aerodrome (CRYPTO: AERO).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool