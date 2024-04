The Ultimate Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000

If you haven't been keeping tabs on the cryptocurrency market, you might be shocked to see many coins trading at or near all-time highs. After a brutal crypto winter, the market is once again preparing for a bull run in typical cyclical fashion.However, not all cryptocurrencies have benefited equally from the market's resurgence. As it stands, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) remains more than 20% off its all-time high, presenting a compelling opportunity for investors. Here's why Ethereum is the cryptocurrency I'm buying with $1,000 today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel