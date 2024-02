The Ultimate Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

If you think about it, the "ultimate" cryptocurrency would deliver market-beating returns with remarkable consistency, act as a long-term store of value, be widely accepted globally, and have the approval of government regulators. And it would be so easy to buy and sell that anyone could do it, even without sophisticated knowledge of how cryptocurrencies work.That's a lot to ask, of course, but the one cryptocurrency that comes close to fulfilling all these conditions is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). As we'll see below, Bitcoin might just have the ultimate risk-reward profile of any cryptocurrency you could buy today.Let's start with Bitcoin's eye-popping returns. Since 2013, Bitcoin is up a remarkable 40,000%. In the decade from 2011 to 2021, Bitcoin was the best-performing asset in the world, and it wasn't even close. Bitcoin delivered nearly 10x the returns of its closest competitor, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel