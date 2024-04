The Ultimate Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000 Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gone through some wild swings over the past three years. The world's top cryptocurrency hit $69,000 in November 2021, plunged below $16,000 a year later, then surged to a record high of $73,750 this March. But as of this writing, Bitcoin's price has pulled back to about $64,000.Those wild price swings might make Bitcoin seem like a risky investment for smaller retail investors. But with just $1,000, investors can still buy fractional Bitcoins or shares of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Let's review the main factors driving Bitcoin's volatile price swings -- and why it's still a good idea to invest at least $1,000 in the cryptocurrency.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel