+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren ????? Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
31.07.2024 10:19:00

The Ultimate Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000 Today

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) earliest investors, particularly those who have been able to hold on through the wild volatility, are probably rich beyond their wildest dreams. The monster gains have continued in recent times, with this top digital asset rising 594% just in the last five years, a much better gain than the Nasdaq Composite index.Bitcoin is trading just 10% off its peak price, and I still believe it's the ultimate cryptocurrency to buy with $1,000. Here are three reasons why.Perhaps Bitcoin's defining characteristic is its fixed supply cap: There always will be only 21 million coins in circulation. This limit is etched into the Bitcoin source code, and unless the majority of nodes approve a change, it will stay this way. For what it's worth, I don't see the hard cap ever being altered because if it did change, it would undermine the value of the entire network.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Ultimate Holdings Group Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen