The Ultimate Cryptocurrency to Buy With $1,000 Today

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) earliest investors, particularly those who have been able to hold on through the wild volatility, are probably rich beyond their wildest dreams. The monster gains have continued in recent times, with this top digital asset rising 594% just in the last five years, a much better gain than the Nasdaq Composite index.Bitcoin is trading just 10% off its peak price, and I still believe it's the ultimate cryptocurrency to buy with $1,000. Here are three reasons why.Perhaps Bitcoin's defining characteristic is its fixed supply cap: There always will be only 21 million coins in circulation. This limit is etched into the Bitcoin source code, and unless the majority of nodes approve a change, it will stay this way. For what it's worth, I don't see the hard cap ever being altered because if it did change, it would undermine the value of the entire network.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool