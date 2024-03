The Ultimate Cryptocurrency to Buy With $100 Right Now

The two top cryptocurrencies by market cap -- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -- continue to set the pace for the overall crypto market. Right now , both are up about 45% so far this year.But there's one cryptocurrency that investors have largely overlooked, and that's Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). For much of the year, Solana has been stuck near $100 -- it's up just 12% in 2024. Despite its recent lackluster performance, there are several good reasons it might end up being the ultimate altcoin to buy right now .After a blistering 900% performance last year, Solana is now on a trajectory to "flip" Ethereum in terms of market cap. Right now, Solana has a market cap of $50 billion, while Ethereum has a market cap of close to $400 billion, so this is obviously something that is unlikely to occur in 2024. But over the long haul, it's easy to see how the valuation gap between Solana and Ethereum might continue to narrow.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel