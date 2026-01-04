Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
04.01.2026 20:48:31
The Ultimate Dividend ETF Face-Off: SCHD's High Yield vs. NOBL's Dividend Growth
Want regular and bankable dividends without having to analyze and invest in stocks? Consider ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT:NOBL) and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHD). Both these exchange-traded funds target dividend-focused U.S. stocks, offering investors an easy way to gain exposure to dividend stocks. However, the methodologies and holdings of these two ETFs create noticeable differences. These two ETFs differ the most in terms of cost, yield, and sector approach, with SCHD offering lower fees and a higher dividend payout. NOBL tilts more toward industrials but offers exposure to top dividend growth stocks. Investors comparing these ETFs may want to weigh recent returns, risk profiles, and sector exposures, as well as headline metrics such as cost and yield before deciding which one to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!